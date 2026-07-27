Monday PM Forecast: heat moves a little higher tomorrow, next storm chances in view

Dangerous heat will continue across the Capital Area through Wednesday before a surge of moisture allows afternoon thunderstorms to offer some relief later this week. Know that the pattern could get a little more stormy for afternoon activities this upcoming weekend.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect Tuesday for parishes surrounding Lake Maurepas, including southern Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension, and St. James. Added humidity from the water will contribute to feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees.

Elsewhere, a HEAT ADVISORY is in place, including Metro Baton Rouge. The heat and humidity combination will result in feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees.

These conditions significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, making heat safety critical. To protect yourself and others, stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of fluids, limit direct sun exposure, and check in on friends, family, and neighbors. If you must work outdoors, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. If someone shows signs of heat stroke or becomes overcome by the heat, move them to a cool location immediately and call 911, as heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Dangerous Midweek Heat: feels-like heat index values topping 108 degrees through Wednesday

Storms Return: afternoon action tapers temperatures Thursday and Friday

Watching the Weekend: not as hot but be prepared to be chased inside by afternoon storms

Tonight & This Weekend: Tonight will offer very little relief from the muggy conditions as overnight lows only drop to a warm, sticky 78 degrees. Tuesday will start warm, and temperatures will rapidly soar to a high near 96 degrees by the afternoon beneath partly sunny skies. As has been the case lately, a spotty shower will be the exception rather than the rule.

Up Next: Similar conditions and significant heat will persist over the region on Wednesday thanks to a dominant ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere, which causes sinking air to warm and cancel out most rain processes. That ridge will shift west on Thursday, opening the door for an upper-level weather disturbance, a wave of energy moving through the upper atmosphere that helps trigger showers and thunderstorms, to drop down from the north.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will become possible by Thursday afternoon with increasing activity into the weekend. Saturday looks like it could be the most active with scattered action, especially during the afternoon hours. While these showers and thunderstorms will limit the heat, be aware of the possibility that some outdoor activities could be impacted. Weekend temperatures will still be warm and humid, but readings will be seasonable with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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