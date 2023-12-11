Monday PM Forecast: Frost possible tomorrow morning, mild temperatures throughout the day

Temperatures will get into the 30's once again tonight, allowing for frost to form in some areas. Mostly sunny skies will then allow temperatures to get near the mid 60's. There will be quiet weather for most of the week until some rain chances arrive by the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight will be a bit warmer than we saw last night. Temperatures will still make their way into the upper 30's. Frost will be possible in some areas. There will also be a couple of clouds that move in overnight. These will be high level clouds. Those high clouds will increase in coverage somewhat throughout the day. It will not be enough to block out the sun, and there will be mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay mild, with the high temperature getting to around 64 degrees.

Up Next: Wednesday will feature mild temperatures once again, but we will have mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear a bit on Thursday, but the high temperature will be about the same. The biggest change in temperature throughout the week will be the low temperature. Clouds will start to increase once again on Friday ahead of our next weather system. This should start to move through on Saturday, bringing with it decent chances of rain.

-- Balin

