Monday PM Forecast: Dry for now, a punch of cool air arrives soon

Drier weather will remain in place for the final week of 2023. While we feature highs in the 60s through Wednesday, another shot of cold air is set to arrive soon. This will make things chilly for the second half of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The weather stays quiet as Christmas Day comes to an end. A cold front will pass through, allowing overnight lows to return to the lower and middle-40s in the capital area. We will also keep mostly cloudy skies into Tuesday morning. Tuesday features a mixture of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs will likely reach the lower-60s, which is right around normal for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the north on Tuesday morning, turning calm during the afternoon.

Up Next: A few more waves of clouds will be with us through Wednesday. However, another cold front passage on Wednesday night will be successful in clearing our skies for the rest of the week. The cold front will also live up to its name as a punch of cold air makes its presence known on Thursday. We’ll start off with morning lows in the 30s on Thursday, with afternoon highs reaching the 50s. Our coldest mornings will arrive on Friday and Saturday. We expect temperatures near or slightly below freezing on those mornings.

Temperatures rebound as we get closer to 2024. For now, we do feature a small rain chance on New Year’s Day. That said, rain is far from a guarantee at this point. We’ll let you know in the coming days if anything changes.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.