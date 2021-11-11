Monday AM Forecast: The pleasant fall conditions will continue

Skies will be sunny and clear for the first half of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a clear and cool weekend, we can enjoy more of the same today. Layers are the way to go this time of year! After stating off in the 50s, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s will plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The clear skies will continue into the evening and temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Up Next: This same trend will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning and will max out in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday, the next cold front is set to move through. Thursday morning will start out gloomy with a few showers as the boundary moves through. Not everyone will see rain as this front comes through, but all areas will be clearing in the afternoon and evening. Behind this boundary, temperatures will trend even cooler with afternoon highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Over the weekend, a storm in the north-central Atlantic picked up the W name, Wanda. This means that we have exhausted the 2021 name list. There is new supplemental list that the National Hurricane Center will use next if necessary.

Wanda will remain a fish storm out in the open north Atlantic. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

