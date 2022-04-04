Monday AM Forecast: Strong storms will move in very early on Tuesday

Storms will move in before the sunrise on Tuesday, bringing a severe risk.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and increasing humidity. Overnight, clouds will fill in and showers will begin to bubble up after midnight.

Early Tuesday: Isolated showers will bubble up ahead of the main line between midnight and 4 a.m. Storms will then organize into a line that will approach from the northwest. These storms will bring the threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail, and street flooding. The top concerns are damaging winds and street and poor drainage flooding. The risk for severe weather ranges from level 1/5 marginal risk along the coast to a level 3/5 enhanced risk for parishes that border Mississippi. The Baton Rouge area is included in the level 2/5 slight risk. Expect to see storms between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. as the line moves from northwest to southeast.

Have a way to receive warnings. Be sure to avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm or flash flood warning. Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Severe Storms—please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Tuesday Evening: Showers and storms will taper off in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 80s between the clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight.

Up Next: Wednesday will be muggy. Temperatures will start near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the 7-day forecast is looking clear but will trend cooler. Temperatures will be in the 70s in the afternoon with morning lows falling into the 40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Tweets by WBRZweather