Monday AM Forecast: Comfortable conditions for trick-or-treat

Today & Tonight: There are no tricks in the forecast today. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with some clouds but no rain this afternoon. This evening for trick or treating, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 60s. the winds we be calm. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Up Next: Tuesday is looking warm and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two will be possible, but most locations will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The rest of the week will bring a warmup. Temperatures will start trending in the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with some passing clouds. Thursday and Friday will be coming in warm, in the low 80s and it will be a bit humid too. Overnight temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s heading into Friday. Over the weekend, a stray shower will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. It’s not looking like a washout but stay connected throughout the week for more details on potential weekend rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Caribbean. It is expected to move due west into the coast of Honduras and Belize. When it organizes into a tropical storm, it will be named Lisa. To see the full forecast track for P.T.C 15 click here.