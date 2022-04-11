Monday AM Forecast: Busy week of showers and storms

Happy Monday! Today is the start of a rainy stretch.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A few isolated thunderstorms will be around throughout the morning and afternoon hours today. Not everyone will see rain, but the storms that do bubble up may produce a brief heavy downpour and lightning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s and humidity will be building in. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see several rounds of rain between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning that may be strong or severe. The highest risk is for high winds and excessive rainfall. Spin-up tornadoes and large hail will also be possible. Rainfall totals for the week will be between 1-3 inches with isolated areas seeing up to 5 inches.

Storm Timeline: There are many different time slots we are watching. This is a dynamic forecast, and time will likely shift throughout the week. Please check back for the latest. Here’s what we know now: Tuesday afternoon and evening will be active with another round of rain expected after midnight into early Wednesday. Those overnight showers will clear before sunrise on Wednesday, then Wednesday afternoon and evening will have another round of storms.

Have a way to receive warnings. Be sure to avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm or flash flood warning. Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Severe Storms—please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Thursday will trend a bit drier, but scattered showers and storms will develop with the leftover moisture. Temperatures will trend near 80° in the afternoon with overnight temperatures in the 60s. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Friday and into the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.