Monday AM Forecast: Beautiful start to the week. Cooler tonight

Great weather will stick around through the first part of the week as cooler air settles in. Expect pleasant afternoons and refreshing nights with lows dipping into the 60s! Dry conditions should continue for much of the week while temperatures gradually warm.

Today and Tonight: Many spots started the morning in the low to mid 60s under clear skies. Sunshine will dominate today, and despite full sun, highs should stay just under 90. A light northerly breeze and low humidity will keep things feeling very comfortable. Tonight, lows will fall into the low 60s across northern areas, mid 60s near the metro, and upper 60s to around 70 closer to the coast. More sunshine is on tap for Tuesday.

Up Next: A touch of humidity returns by midweek, making it feel a bit less comfortable even though rain chances remain very low. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s, which is typical for early September. Another front of drier air looks likely by the start of the weekend. Daytime highs may not cool much, but overnight lows should slip a degree or two lower.

The Tropics: We’re entering the height of hurricane season, but for now, the National Hurricane Center is not tracking any areas of concern. That’s great news!

Dave

