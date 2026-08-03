Monday AM forecast: A Comfortable Start To The Week

Humidity is finally taking a step back across the Capital Region, and some students will have a pleasant weather day for their first day of school! Sunshine dominates the forecast through midweek before Gulf moisture and afternoon storm chances gradually return later this week.

Today and Tonight: The refreshing change continues across the Capital Region today as lower humidity settles in behind the weekend cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s, but it won't feel nearly as oppressive as it did last week. Heat index values should stay at or below 105 degrees, so no heat alerts are expected. Rain chances are extremely limited. While an isolated shower can't be ruled out, especially closer to the Gulf Coast, most of the Baton Rouge area will stay dry through tonight.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: The comfortable weather sticks around through the middle of the week with sunshine, warm afternoons, and noticeably lower humidity than we've seen recently. By late week, Gulf moisture gradually returns, bringing back isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms along with increasing humidity. While it will start feeling hotter again, heat index values are currently expected to remain below advisory levels.

Tropics: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and the National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.