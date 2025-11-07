67°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi River Bridge reopens Tuesday morning after shutdown through the night
PORT ALLEN - Both sides of the Mississippi River Bridge were shut down Monday night into Tuesday morning for several hours.
The closure started around 9:15 p.m. Traffic was being diverted to the old Mississippi River Bridge. By 5:40 a.m., the bridge had reopened.
DOTD said a stalled vehicle caused the shutdown, but the Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ that there was a person at the top of the bridge.
West Baton Rouge Parish officials are investigating, saying that a subject climbed the bridge’s superstructure and refused to come down. By 5:45 a.m., officials said the subject had come down safely.
