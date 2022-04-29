70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi festival cancels Laine Hardy performance after star's arrest

5 hours 12 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, April 29 2022 Apr 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 4:02 PM April 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizers canceled Laine Hardy's appearance at a Mississippi concert Friday as the "American Idol" star sat in jail over accusations that he bugged his ex-girlfriend's college dorm.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the cancellation on social media Thursday night, saying Hardy could not attend "due to an unforeseen personal responsibility."

Hardy was set to perform Friday night as part of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival alongside artists Shake the Bucket and Hannah Everhart. The other performers are set to take the stage as planned at 6 p.m with free admission.

Festival organizers announced they are offering full refunds for the concert.

Trending News

Hardy turned himself in to police Friday morning and is facing charges for illegally intercepting communications.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days