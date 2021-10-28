70°
Missing Ville Platte man located safely, police say

Source: Louisiana State Police
By: Paula Jones

VILLE PLATTE - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police announced that a missing 80-year-old Ville Platte man who was reported missing Wednesday, October 27 has been located.

According to authorities, James Ardoin was found and is safely back with his family.

