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Miss Louisiana Pageant to take place this week with contestants competing for $69,000 in scholarships

2 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 12:28 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE — The Miss Louisiana Pageant is gearing up with 30 young women competing for the crown in Monroe this week.

The winner of the pageant will not only be crowned as Miss Louisiana 2026 but will also receive $69,000 in college scholarships.

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The preliminary competition will take place on Thursday and Friday, with the finals being broadcast live statewide on Saturday at 8 p.m.

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