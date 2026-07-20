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Miss Louisiana 2026 Ella Clark prepares for Miss USA competition in August

36 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 8:30 AM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Prairieville native Ella Clark is taking the national stage as she represents her state as Miss Louisiana 2026.

Clark took home the crown at the state competition earlier this year. Now, she is heading to Miami, Florida, in August to compete against the rest of the pageant winners from across the United States. 

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Clark visited 2une In on Monday morning before she hits the road again for Miss USA 2026 on Aug. 27. 

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