Mikaylah Williams hits game-winner to send Team USA to 3-on-3 gold medal game

WARSAW, Poland - Even deep in the offseason, it seems that LSU women's basketball is never far from the headlines as Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams hit an overtime game-winner for Team USA's 3-on-3 basketball team to send the Americans to the gold medal game.

https://x.com/LSUsports/status/2063661927843217732?s=20

Team USA defeated Team Azerbaijan 19-18, and Williams led the Americans with nine points. Fellow LSU guard Milaysia Fulwiley had four points in the win.

The Americans will face Australia in the gold medal game at 1:45 p.m. Fans can watch the livestream on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel.