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Mikaylah Williams hits game-winner to send Team USA to 3-on-3 gold medal game
WARSAW, Poland - Even deep in the offseason, it seems that LSU women's basketball is never far from the headlines as Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams hit an overtime game-winner for Team USA's 3-on-3 basketball team to send the Americans to the gold medal game.
https://x.com/LSUsports/status/2063661927843217732?s=20
Team USA defeated Team Azerbaijan 19-18, and Williams led the Americans with nine points. Fellow LSU guard Milaysia Fulwiley had four points in the win.
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The Americans will face Australia in the gold medal game at 1:45 p.m. Fans can watch the livestream on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel.
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