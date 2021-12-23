Michael Keaton to reprise role of 'Batman' for two separate films

Actor, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the Dark Knight.

Fans of Keaton's 1989 and 1992 portrayal of the Caped Crusader will be able to see him take on the role in two separate films.

He'll be featured in 'Batgirl,' the upcoming HBO Max superhero film, and in Warner Bros. big screen adventure, “The Flash.”

According to Variety, 'Batgirl' will star Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside Leslie Grace as Batgirl and J.K. Simmons as Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Plot details have not been revealed, but Variety says the film centers on Gordon's daughter, Barbara Gordon.

The film's release date is not set in stone, but it is widely expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

The other film set to feature Keaton as Batman does have a release date.

"The Flash," which will also feature Ben Affleck as Batman and Ezra Miller as the Flash, is slated to hit theaters November 4, 2022.

In this sci-fi adventure, time and alternate universes play a major role in the plot. As a result, The Flash interacts with two versions of Batman, one in his universe, played by Affleck, and a Batman from an alternate universe, portrayed by Keaton.

"The Flash" is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson.

HBO Max's "Batgirl" will be directed by Adil El Arbi and was also written by Christina Hodson.