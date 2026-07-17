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Meta presents 30 blind, low-vision Louisiana veterans with AI glasses to help them regain independence

2 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 1:15 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

NEW ORLEANS — Thirty Louisiana veterans were gifted Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses by a Meta initiative to help blind and low-vision veterans regain independence. 

According to Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday, the veterans received the glasses at an event at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. 

Landry said that the glasses will help the veterans navigate day-to-day life. 

The glasses were distributed as part of an initiative to help the 130,000 blinded veterans across the country.

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