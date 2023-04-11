65°
Men's Health and Wealth event scheduled for Sunday
BATON ROUGE - An event encouraging the health and wealth of men in the capital region will be taking place Sunday, April 23.
CareSouth Medical & Dental is hosting the gathering, featuring key speakers from both the medical and financial fields.
The group says they will discuss heart health, financial literacy and grooming tips specifically toward men. The first 75 participants will be sent home with produce boxes full of fruits and vegetables.
The event is from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at BRCC's North Acadian campus. For more information call (225) 330-9481.
