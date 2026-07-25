McKowen Baptist Church back to school bash offers free health resources and haircuts

BATON ROUGE — Families gathered at McKowen Baptist Church for a Back to School Bash that offered free services and community resources ahead of the new school year.

The event featured a live DJ, a kids zone and a food truck. Free community health resources and screenings were also available on site.

Organizers held drawings for free haircuts and hairstyles, giving students a chance to head back to class prepared.