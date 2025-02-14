McKinley High School briefly placed on lockdown for potential threat; BB gun found in student's trunk

BATON ROUGE — McKinley High School's campus was briefly locked down while a possible threat was investigated Friday morning.

School resource officers searched the campus and found a BB gun in a student's vehicle's trunk.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus, and any student who violates this policy will be disciplined in accordance with our Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook," an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools spokesperson said.

All students and staff are safe and the school will resume normal operations after the investigation wraps up.