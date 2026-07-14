Mayor-President Sid Edwards' youth football camp postponed due to weather

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards' youth football camp, originally set for Tuesday night, has been rescheduled due to weather.

The camp will now take place July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Istrouma High School football field.

The camp is open to children ages 5-18, and parents can click here to register their kids.

“Coach Sid is back and looking for champions. It’s almost that time of the year again… football season. We have clear skies and a good time; all we need is you," Edwards' office said.