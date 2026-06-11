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May Street bridge construction begins as part of University Lakes Restoration Project

2 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 5:28 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Construction crews have started pile driving for the new May Street bridge as part of the University Lakes Restoration Project.

Work is expected to continue through the rest of the summer. Once completed, the new bridge will connect City Park Lake and University Lake.

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May Street remains closed between Dalrymple Drive and East Lakeshore Drive. Crews say they expect to complete dredging of the lakes by the end of the year.

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