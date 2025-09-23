Mary Bird Perkins expands Gonzales cancer center facility with cutting-edge equipment, more exam rooms

GONZALES — Mary Bird Perkins marked a major milestone this week with the renovation and expansion of its cancer center in Gonzales.

The project, which formally opened Monday, includes a cutting-edge lab and more exam rooms. Funding for the additions to the facility came partly from the Gonzales Area Foundation.

Cancer Center Administrator Michelle Williams says these enhancements will give patients access to doctors and chemotherapy in Ascension Parish so they don't have to travel all the way into Baton Rouge.

"We are able to have physicians in the clinic here four days a week compared to what we had in the past. We will also have nurse practitioner support five days a week," Williams said.

Mary Bird Perkins expects the facility on West La. 30 to provide treatment to about 300 patients a month.