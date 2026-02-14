Latest Weather Blog
Mariner's Inn Restaurant and Bar shuts its doors after more than four decades of business
HAMMOND — A popular restaurant in downtown Hammond announced that it will permanently close its doors on Wednesday.
Mariner's Inn Restaurant and Bar announced on Saturday that after more than four decades of business, it will be shutting down and selling decor from the restaurant in an estate sale in the following days.
The restaurant's last day of operation will be Wednesday, with the on-site estate sale taking place from Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 21.
"This restaurant was our father's life's work, and because of you, it became so much more than a business — it became a gathering place filled with stories, celebrations, and familiar faces," a statement released from the restaurant said.
Mariner's Inn, created by Dennis Downey and David Grest as a spin-off restaurant based on Port of Call on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans, was owned and run by Bruce Labrecque since 1982.
