Mardi Gras parade pops up at children's hospital in BR

BATON ROUGE - Children stuck in the hospital during Mardi Gras season were surprised Saturday evening with a pop-up parade.

The procession rolled out around 5:30 p.m. on the street right in front of Our Lady of the Lakes Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

"We're excited to be able to bring a little back of life back into the inside of the hospital," Heather Givens with the Junior League of Baton Rouge said.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge organized the mini parade, that included DARE police cars, the queen of the Krewe of Artemis, and floats from the Comogo Floats in Plaquemine.

"We always like to give back and nothings going on for Mardi Gras. We feel like this will lift some of their spirits." Earl Comeaux. with Comogo Floats said.

The youngsters watched the parade from the windows in their hospital rooms. The children were also given a bag filled Mardi Gras goodies.