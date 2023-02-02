Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

KREWE OF OSHUN

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Where: Scotlandville

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.

For more information, click here.

MYSTIC KREWE OF MUTTS

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 (Bark in the Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Costume Contest 12 p.m., Parade 2 p.m.)

Where: Galvez Plaza, Downtown Baton Rouge

CAAWS signature annual fundraiser is the Krewe of Mutts Festival (which includes Bark in the Park, vendors, food trucks, pet contest, and the Mystic Krewe of Mutts Mardi Gras Parade). It's a dog-gone good day filled with family friendly fun activities, food, shopping, a doggy costume contest and the main event - an entertaining and adorable waling parade with families can dress up their dogs, decorate floats, and strut through downtown.

For more information, click here.

KREWE OF ARTEMIS

When: Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: River Road in Downtown Baton Rouge

Come out to the annual parade and welcome over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. Celebrate the season with the ladies only krewe in downtown Baton Rouge. For parade routes and other information visit website www.kreweofartemis.net.

KREWE OF MYSTIQUE

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: River Road and Government Street in Downtown Baton Rouge

Celebrating 45 years of parading in Baton Rouge! Come out and see the oldest Mardi Gras Krewe that is family oriented and fun for all ages. For additional information visit https://krewemystique.com.

KREWE OF ORION

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge

The Krewe of Orion's 24th annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Baton Rouge will once again take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM.

Parade goers will be treated to a line of exciting, colorfully-lighted, and tractor-pulled floats. On the floats, masked and costumed riders will throw plenty of themed parade medallions, Krewe of Orion signature footballs, cups, plush items, Orion doubloons, lighted throws, and beads. Marching bands, dance groups, and marching units (all of 20 members or more) will be among the great sights and sounds at this wonderful family-oriented parade.

The parade ends as it runs into the Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall where our Masquerade is held.

For more information, click here.

MID CITY GRAS

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: North Boulevard, between the overpass and BRCC

Mid City Gras Inc. has created this parade to be a celebration for everyone from 2 years old to 92 years old, highlighting the essence of Mid City and showcasing the diversity of our community with a spirit of inclusiveness that positively contributes to the progression of our city.

For more information, click here.

KREWE OF SOUTHDOWNS

When: Friday, Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1676 Glasgow Avenue

Inspired by the Mardi Gras Flambeauxs ... Under the flickering orange glow of their torches, the Southdowns Flambeaux always lead the front spearhead of the parade, and embody the fiery heart and soul of Southdowns.

For more information, click here.

BATON ROUGE MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL

When: Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: North Boulevard Town Square

The 10th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is family friendly and free to the public. It features continuous live music of various genres, a Vendor’s Village and Food Court filled with festival food favorites for this annual celebration. Lawn seating, so bring your chairs.



This year’s lineup to date features blues, soul, R&B, reggae, gospel, jazz, pop/rock, spoken word and comedy. Performers to date include Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor, The Listening Room All-Stars including Kelton ‘Nspire Harper, Owen Scott, Ervin “Maestro Foster, Pastor Leon Hitchens, comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer, along with Mardi Gras Indians and Dance Troupes. More acts will be announced closer to the date.



VIP packages, with preferred seating are $50.00 and include 2 meal tickets for the ‘Taste of Louisiana’ VIP tent, 2 non-alcoholic drink tickets, a CD of “Now” by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and additional giveaways.



Big Chief Packages are $100 and include 4 meal and drink tickets for two people, a CD of “Now” by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, covered seating, photo ops and additional giveaways.

For more information, click here.

KREWE OF SPANISH TOWN PARADE

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: River Road in downtown Baton Rouge

Come out and celebrate with the most colorful Mardi Gras parade in town. Spanish Town paints Baton Rouge pink for this quirky parade that celebrates one of our oldest neighborhoods. (some content and themes may not be appropriate for children)

For more information, click here.

NEW ROADS MARDI GRAS PARADES

When: Tuesday, Feb, 21 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown New Roads

The Community Center of Pointe Coupee and the New Roads Lions Club parades run back to back in downtown New Roads. The Lions Club Parade is one of the oldest in the entire state, with last year marking its 100th anniversary.

BONUS:

Save the date for this year's Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Where: Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway

Details: The parade lasts 2-3 hours and will be televised on WBRZ. You'll find this parade rich with green and white and customized Mardi Gras type beads. The first Wearin’ of the Green, St Patrick's Day Parade rolled on March 13, 1986. Parade History in the making. Antique cars, convertibles, twirlers, scouts, close friends, and family made their way down to Zee Zee Gardens pub from City Park Golf Course. Blessed with a sunny day, longtime WBRZ weatherman Pat Shingleton started his annual tradition of walking with family at the end of the parade.

For more information, click here.