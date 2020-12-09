Mardi Gras 2021: Krewe of Denham Springs cancels upcoming seasonal events

DENHAM SPRINGS - As Mardi Gras celebrations for 2021 continue to be adjusted or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Krewe of Denham Springs has announced its decision to suspend events associated with the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe released a statement concerning their decision Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, saying, "Through careful consideration in the uptick in coronavirus and in observance of social distancing regulations, the Krewe of Denham Springs has elected to cancel it's 2021 Mardi Gras season.

The cancellations include the 41st Annual Mardi Gras Ball that was scheduled for January 21, 2021 at North Park in Denham Springs AND the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade which was scheduled for February 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

The Krewe hopes the holidays and new year provide a healthy and restful season to make way for a wonderful, healthy and prosperous 2021."

Similar announcements have been made by the Krewe of Southdowns, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, and other Krewes across the state.

