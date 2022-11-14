39°
Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m.
Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
No information about a suspect or motive was immediately available.
