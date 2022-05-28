Latest Weather Blog
Man who broke into Baton Rouge woman's home, stole her dog, arrested in Assumption Parish
BATON ROUGE - A Napoleonville man was arrested by deputies Thursday for an outstanding warrant after a woman told police he broke into her house and stole her dog.
According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Jacob Daigle broke into a woman's Baton Rouge home May 6. The woman told officers he came in through an unlocked window, snatched her dog and broke some small things before taking off.
The woman said Daigle returned the dog a few days later, but her home was broken into again between May 20 through 23. The woman said the back window of her home was broken and things were moved, but nothing was taken.
Daigle's parents contacted the woman and apologized, saying he was suffering from depression.
Daigle was arrested by Assumption Parish deputies May 26 and was booked on two counts of simple burglary.
