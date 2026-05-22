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Man wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment charge booked into Ascension Parish Jail

1 hour 6 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 6:15 PM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A man wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on domestic abuse charges was arrested on Thursday, according to arrest records. 

David Francois, 34, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for domestic abuse battery child endangerment. 

Francois was previously arrested in 2024 on another domestic abuse battery charge. 

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He is currently being held on a $17,500 bond.

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