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Man wanted in South Carolina for sexual conduct with a minor arrested at Baton Rouge hotel

1 hour 17 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 3:29 PM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted in South Carolina for sexual conduct with a minor was taken into custody at an Airline Highway hotel. 

Arrest documents said authorities in Spartanburg, South Carolina, contacted agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit about Zebediah Rupert Rising, 44, who they believed was living in the Baton Rouge area. 

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LBI agents arrested Rising at the Woodspring Suites along Airline Highway on Wednesday. He was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be extradited to South Carolina and booked for third-degree sexual conduct with a minor. 

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