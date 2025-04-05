Man wanted in Kentwood killing

KENTWOOD - Investigators blame a drug dispute for a killing early Saturday, and say they are looking for the suspected killer.

Tangipahoa deputies were called to a home in the 26000 block of Mount Hennan Cut Road just before 1 a.m. after a reported shooting.

Antonio Famularo, 42, who lived at the home, was found dead there.

Detectives are looking for Willie Elzy Wells, Jr., 32, in the crime. He will be booked with first-degree murder, armed robbery and as a felon in possession of a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about where to find Wells can contact detectives at 985-902-2088. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or online at tangipahoacrimestoppers.com.