Man stabbed to death at ATM near corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was murdered Sunday morning at an ATM near the corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 51-year-old Arthur Mitchell was stabbed to death by 50-year-old Silvester Lethermon shortly after 3 a.m.

Officers said Lethermon killed Mitchell after the two got into an argument. Mitchell was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Lethermon was arrested and booked for manslaughter.

This is a developing story.