Man stabbed to death at ATM near corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive

Sunday, March 05 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was murdered Sunday morning at an ATM near the corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 51-year-old Arthur Mitchell was stabbed to death by 50-year-old Silvester Lethermon shortly after 3 a.m.

Officers said Lethermon killed Mitchell after the two got into an argument. Mitchell was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Lethermon was arrested and booked for manslaughter. 

This is a developing story. 

