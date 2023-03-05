67°
Man stabbed to death at ATM near corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was murdered Sunday morning at an ATM near the corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 51-year-old Arthur Mitchell was stabbed to death by 50-year-old Silvester Lethermon shortly after 3 a.m.
Officers said Lethermon killed Mitchell after the two got into an argument. Mitchell was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Lethermon was arrested and booked for manslaughter.
This is a developing story.
