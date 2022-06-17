Man shot to death at his home off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed Thursday night at his home off Highland Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jeffery Follins, 50, was found shot at his home at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and E Garfield Street. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found Follins with multiple gunshot wounds.

Follins died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the killing.