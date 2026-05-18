Man sentenced to over 35 years following home invasion where he attempted to rape a woman

PORT ALLEN — A man found guilty of breaking into a woman's home before trying to rape her was sentenced to over 35 years on Monday.

According to officials, on Sept. 30, 2022, 42-year-old Craig Washington entered the victim's home without her permission and began to push her through the house toward her bedroom, where she believed she'd be raped.

After telling Washington to let her go and threatening to shoot him, the woman shot Washington in the abdomen before running to a neighbor's home.

Deputies later found the victim's keys, which were taken from the kitchen counter during the home invasion, in Washington's pocket, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. A firearm believed to have been brought into the home by Washington was also found next to the victim's home.

In February, Washington was found guilty of home invasion and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Washington was sentenced to seven and a half years for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 28 years for home invasion. The sentences are to be carried out consecutively.

Washington was previously convicted of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Additionally, he was previously accused of home invasion and battery in St. Landry and, according to prosecutors, forced a victim to perform oral sex on him in East Baton Rouge Parish.