Man previously accused of soliciting minor has charges dropped following deal to self-deport

LIVINGSTON — A man previously arrested by Livingston Parish deputies for allegedly soliciting a minor over social media had his charges dropped after agreeing to self-deport to his home country.

Mansoor Ahmed of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was previously arrested along with a dozen other men following an operation between the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the Covington Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Kenner Police Department.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, only two of the people were from Livingston Parish, with six being from surrounding parishes. Five more were from other states.

Ahmed was arrested after he allegedly showed up to a house to have a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 15-year-old juvenile during a sting operation conducted by Chris Hansen in September 2025.

According to District Attorney Scott Periloux, in June all charges against Ahmed were dropped following a deal where he agreed to self-deport to his home country of Pakistan.

As part of the agreement to have the case dropped, Ahmed, who operated as a kidney doctor, also had his medical license suspended in the United States.