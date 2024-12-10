Latest Weather Blog
Man pleaded guilty to soliciting child porn in exchange for drugs, sentenced to 20 years in prison
ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man arrested in April 2022 for soliciting child pornography from an underage victim in exchange for drugs was sentenced in July 2023.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old James Gregoire was arrested in Pierre Part. His arrest followed an investigation into his involvement in "numerous sex crimes upon a juvenile."
Investigators determined Gregoire used social media to request explicit content from a victim in exchange for narcotics. The sheriff's office confirmed that Gregoire did give the juvenile illegal drugs.
Gregoire is believed to have made additional sexual advances and offers to the juvenile that were declined, according to the sheriff's office.
In a search of Gregoire's home, deputies found "various illegal drugs" and issued multiple warrants for Gregoire's arrest.
In July, Gregorie pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served.
