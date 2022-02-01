58°
Man killed woman before shooting himself at nearby funeral home

Monday, January 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A woman was found shot to death outside a gas station Sunday, and deputies discovered her killer shot himself in the parking lot of a nearby funeral home.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 36-year-old Charlotte Smith was found around 8:15 p.m. outside the station on West 10th Street.

Shortly thereafter, deputies found the body of 38-year-old Raymond Shields in the parking lot of a funeral home on La. 945 Loop with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Deputies said they believe the murder-suicide spiraled from a domestic violence incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

