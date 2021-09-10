Man killed after shooting at Livingston deputy

LIVINGSTON - Police located and shot a man who was wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for shooting at a deputy during an early morning traffic stop.

The sheriff's office was searching for 31-year-old Blaine Justin Beason after a deputy tried to stop him while driving near the intersection of 4-H Club Road and Springwood Drive located south of Denham Springs early Wednesday morning.

The attempted stop turned into a pursuit when Beason continued to drive faster until he came to an abrupt stop and began shooting at the deputy as he was trying to get out of his vehicle. The deputy returned fire, however Beason fled west on foot on Springwood Drive. The deputy was not injured and Beason was believed not to have been injured.

Police later found Beason on Springwood Drive after officers were checking out a barn behind a home on Springwood Drive. According to the sheriff's office, while searching for Beason the deputy climbed into the second story loft of the barn to find Beason pointing his gun at the deputy. The deputy fired in return, in self defense according to the sheriff's office, and killed Beason.

The Louisiana State Police will conduct an investigation into the shooting. The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave.

Warrants were out for Beason's arrest on the following charges:

- attempted first degree murder of a police officer

- aggravated flight from an officer

- license plate required

He was also wanted on separate charges out of WARD 2 Court in Livingston Parish.

Helicopter hovering over area where suspect fled on foot after shooting at #livingstonParish deputy. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/M9x7WhO04p — Natalia Verdina (@nataliaverdina) October 12, 2016