Man found shot to death on Tiger Bend Road Thursday morning

7 hours 18 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, July 01 2021 Jul 1, 2021 July 01, 2021 11:51 AM July 01, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death inside a car parked near an office building Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Keishune Thomas, 20, was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday. His body was inside a vehicle sitting in a parking lot near the intersection of Tiger Bend and Quinn Drive. 

The sheriff's office said Thursday afternoon that Thomas was shot. The department is now investigating his death as a homicide based on autopsy findings.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

