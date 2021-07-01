Man found shot to death on Tiger Bend Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death inside a car parked near an office building Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Keishune Thomas, 20, was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday. His body was inside a vehicle sitting in a parking lot near the intersection of Tiger Bend and Quinn Drive.

The sheriff's office said Thursday afternoon that Thomas was shot. The department is now investigating his death as a homicide based on autopsy findings.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.