Man found guilty of killing DOTD employee in New Orleans crash

NEW ORLEANS - A man who killed a DOTD worker in a New Orleans crash was found guilty of vehicular homicide, Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Oscar Perez Moran, 26, struck DOTD worker Eric Anthony Jr., 23, in September 2024. Louisiana State Police said Anthony was assisting a vehicle with a flat tire when Moran traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder, striking both Anthony and the disabled vehicle.

Anthony was notably assisting from a fully marked emergency vehicle with emergency lights, an illuminated signboard on top of the vehicle, and traffic cones placed on the shoulder behind the disabled vehicle.

Moran's sentencing is set for Aug. 14, 2026. He could receive between five to 30 years in prison.