Man drowned Saturday trying to swim across Amite River

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old man trying to swim across the Amite River drowned Saturday.

Emergency responders were called to BREC's Frenchtown Road Conservation Area just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Timothy Carey's body was recovered at 7 p.m.

Sheriff's investigators learned that Carey had tried to swim across the river, which was high with a very swift current. Mid-way across the river, Carey disappeared underwater and did not resurface, authorities said.