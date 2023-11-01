40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies after reported drive-by shooting Monday afternoon

21 hours 25 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, October 31 2023 Oct 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 9:04 AM October 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - After reportedly being injured in a reported drive-by shooting, a man died from his injuries. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anthony Mitchell, 31, along with several others were parked in their vehicles on 79th Avenue off Harding Boulevard when an unknown shooter drove by and fired at the parked vehicles. 

Mitchell was the only person struck. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

