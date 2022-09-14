Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park; pair of 17-year-olds arrested

BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at BREC Park on Evangeline Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Calvin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Police announced Wednesday morning that two 17-year-olds were arrested and are facing several combined charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegal carrying of a handgun. Police also report one of the juveniles had an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder in a separate incident.

It appeared neither teen was charged with shooting Roberts, suggesting investigators may be looking for another suspect.

WBRZ has reached out to BRPD for more information on the shooting.