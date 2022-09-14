83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park; pair of 17-year-olds arrested

3 hours 42 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 8:59 AM September 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at BREC Park on Evangeline Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Calvin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. 

Police announced Wednesday morning that two 17-year-olds were arrested and are facing several combined charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegal carrying of a handgun. Police also report one of the juveniles had an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder in a separate incident. 

It appeared neither teen was charged with shooting Roberts, suggesting investigators may be looking for another suspect.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to BRPD for more information on the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days