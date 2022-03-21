Man arrested in deadly Morgan City crime spree Sunday

MORGAN CITY - A man suspected robbing a person at gunpoint and murdering another victim Sunday morning was taken into custody after fleeing police.

The Morgan City Police Department said officers responded to the reported armed robbery around 5 a.m. Sunday on Eagle Street. After located the victim, police found another man—not involved in the initial robbery—who had been shot.

The shooting victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police were able to develop Geondre Thomas as a suspect in both crimes and executed a search warrant in the area of Orange Street. Thomas led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.

Thomas was booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer.