77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for sharing videos of infant being sexually abused

3 hours 29 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 8:09 AM February 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly used an online platform to watch and share videos of an infant being sexually abused. 

The TPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Devon Poirier, 33, of St. Martinville for three counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13. 

The ICAC unit began investigating Poirier in January after he allegedly shared videos of the sexual abuse of an infant through an online chat platform. 

Trending News

A search of Poirier's truck yielded 30 other devices which will be searched for further evidence. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days