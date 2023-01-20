Man arrested for brazen arson attack due in court Friday morning for bond hearing

BATON ROUGE - Christian King, the lawyer accused of setting fire to his wife's home in a brazen arson attack caught on security video, is due in court Friday morning for his pre-trial bond hearing.

King is a Texas-based lawyer accused of violating a protective order against his ex and their shared child. According to the victim, Breanna Jones, King had threatened her and her family several times leading up to the alleged arson.

A report from the Assured Supervision Accountability Program revealed that King had repeatedly violated the Jones' "stay away" zone in recent weeks, including the morning that Jones' home was set on fire.

King was due to appear in Baton Rouge court Wednesday, but that appearance was pushed to Friday after King claimed he was not able to contact his attorney to inform him about the hearing.

His bond hearing starts at 9 a.m..