Man arrested, allegedly shot person during picnic in Assumption Parish on Saturday
PAINCOURTVILLE - A person was shot during an Assumption High alumni picnic on Saturday afternoon.
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened during the picnic at Dorseyville's recreation park near Paincourtville around 5 p.m.
Deputies said the victim was shot twice during a fight with 24-year-old Warren Verrett III, but is expected to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Verrett was booked Sunday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
