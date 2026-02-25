Man arrested after Roseland-area dog fight, deputies say; more arrests are expected

ROSELAND — Tangipahoa Parish officials say one person has been arrested and accused of dog fighting and cruelty to animals. Others are being sought.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that Alfred Dyson, 64, was arrested after the agency received a tip about dog fighting in the Roseland area. When deputies arrived, more than a dozen people fled from a shop-type building. Inside, deputies found a dog, a puppy and evidence of a dog-fighting operation including a boxing-type ring, a scale and a program featuring dogs, the agency said.

Dyson owned the property where the ring and dogs were found, the sheriff's office said. Vehicles left behind were seized in an effort to determine who owns them. Tangipahoa Parish Animal Services took in the two dogs for medical evaluation and treatment.