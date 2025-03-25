71°
Man arrested after ramming into marked and unmarked unit during pursuit
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested after ramming his vehicle into marked and unmarked units operated by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office during a pursuit, deputies said.
Mario Miguel Gonzales, 31, was booked for aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage to property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Officials said it is unknown why he was driving recklessly and that Gonzales failed to stop for units before ramming them in an attempt to flee. He was apprehended by one of LPSO's dogs after Gonzales crashed into a canal.
More charges are possible.
